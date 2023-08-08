Home / India News / Respite for farmers hit by hailstorm and heavy rainfall in Rajasthan

Respite for farmers hit by hailstorm and heavy rainfall in Rajasthan

The official said the chief minister approved giving agriculture input subsidies according to the norms of the State Disaster Response Fund

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has declared over 2,580 villages in 15 districts as scarcity-hit in view of rainfall. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has declared over 2,580 villages in 15 districts as scarcity-hit in view of rainfall and made the payment of input subsidies to the farmers hit by hailstorms. 
 
“The state witnessed untimely rains and hail in February and March, prompting the chief minister to direct the assessment of damages caused to rabi crops in various districts immediately to provide relief to the farmers,” a state government official said.  The report stated that the hailstorm had caused damage to crops of more than 33 per cent in these districts.  The official said the chief minister approved giving agriculture input subsidies according to the norms of the State Disaster Response Fund.   In  March, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma held a virtual meeting with all divisional commissioners to assess the damages caused to the crops and ensure payment. 

