Manipur police files FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing' search ops

Manipur Police has registered an FIR accusing the Assam Rifles of blocking their vehicle after an altercation between the two groups last week, while the state unit of the BJP requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace Assam Rifles “by any other paramilitary force permanently” from the state.

Security sources, however, described the FIR as a “travesty of justice” and said the Assam Rifles was undertaking a task given by the command headquarters of ensuring sanctity of the buffer zones between Kuki and Meitiei areas.

The FIR, a copy of which is with the PTI, was filed on August 5 when police alleged that the Assam Rifles blocked police vehicles on the Kwakta Gothol road in Bishnupur. The FIR claimed Assam Rifles stopped its personnel from proceeding when “the state police was on its way to Pholjang Road along Kwakta as follow up action to conduct search operations in an arms act case in search of