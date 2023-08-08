Home / India News / Manipur police files FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing' search ops

Manipur police files FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing' search ops

The FIR was filed on August 5 when police alleged that the Assam Rifles blocked police vehicles on the Kwakta Gothol road in Bishnupur

Press Trust of India
Manipur Police (Photo: ANI Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Manipur Police has registered an FIR accusing the Assam Rifles of blocking their vehicle after an altercation between the two groups last week, while the state unit of the BJP requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace Assam Rifles “by any other paramilitary force permanently” from the state.

Security sources, however, described the FIR as a “travesty of justice” and said the Assam Rifles was undertaking a task given by the command headquarters of ensuring sanctity of the buffer zones between Kuki and Meitiei areas.

The FIR, a copy of which is with the PTI, was filed on August 5 when police alleged that the Assam Rifles blocked police vehicles on the Kwakta Gothol road in Bishnupur. The FIR claimed Assam Rifles stopped its personnel from proceeding when “the state police was on its way to Pholjang Road along Kwakta as follow up action to conduct search operations in an arms act case in search of 

Also Read

Amit Shah to inaugurate Assam Rifles complex in Mizoram: Officials

Assam Rifles personnel withdrawn from checkpoint in Manipur's Bishnupur

Over 50,000 displaced people evacuated to date by Assam Rifles in Manipur

BSF jawan killed in Manipur, two Assam Rifles personnel injured: Army

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Indian Banks' Association constitutes sectoral committee in GIFT City

Our performance in World Uni Games will make every Indian proud: PM

ED summons Jharkhand CM for interrogation in money laundering case

Govt to unveil Rs 4,126 crore 'payment security fund' for e-buses

Isro plans proper touchdown of Vikram lander even if sensors, engines fail

Topics :ManipurPoliceAssam

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story