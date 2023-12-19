Return to office affects women's social wellness: ICICI Lombard study

The social wellness of working women has been affected by the return to work-from-office, with the quality time spent by women with their families falling to 53 per cent in 2023 from 64 per cent in 2022, according to a study conducted by ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

As per ICICI Lombard General Insurance’s India Wellness Index 2023, the index stands at 72 out of 100. There has been a concerning dip in social wellness, more pronounced among women and residents of Tier-I towns. Social Wellness fell by 3 per cent in 2023, with the highest decline among working women. According to the study, this drop might be a result of the resumption of complete work-from-office.

Sheena Kapoor, Head of Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR at ICICI Lombard, said, “Spending quality time with family sees a decline among working women, leading to a decreased feeling of well-being, with only 53 per cent of women claiming they spend quality time with their families & community in 2023, compared to 64 per cent in 2022. This resonates with interactive sessions from the study, reflecting the challenges faced by working women in maintaining a balance between work and personal life.”

Further, an enhanced utilisation of digital platforms for wellness is a trend that has been catalysed by the push received during the lockdown and is now becoming a mainstay in the pursuit of well-being.

The study, conducted on 2,052 people across 19 cities spanning various age groups, genders, geographies, and professions, found that 70 per cent of Indians use social media for expressing or talking about physical or mental wellness.

Kapoor added, “This year's index reveals the digital embrace in the wellness sector, with more individuals turning to health tech and social media for well-being insights and solutions. Social media is looked up by respondents as an important source for mental & physical wellness, with 45 per cent saying that they access motivational content on these platforms that helps overall wellness of body and mind. However, the decline in social wellness is a call to action, emphasising the need for more community-centric initiatives.”

There is an uptick in digital well-being and health tech utilisation, while social wellness is seeing a consistently declining trend. Meanwhile, the younger generations, especially Gen Z and Millennials, report higher levels of anxiety, lack of stamina, and obesity, underscoring the urgency for targeted health interventions.

According to the study, 77 per cent of Indians experience at least one symptom of stress on a regular basis. This number is even higher for Gen-Z and Millennials.

The decline in workplace wellness has played into the grim situation, with around three in four Gen Zs stating that they feel guilty because they are unable to make time for everything they want, feel exhausted early in the week, and frequently think about work post work hours.