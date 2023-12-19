Dog bite cases in India rise by 26.5% YoY to 2.75 million incidents in 2023

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported that incidents of dog bites in India have seen a 26.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, from 2.18 million incidents in 2022 to 2.75 million incidents in 2023.

In its response tabled in the Rajya Sabha, the health ministry stated that Kerala, Jharkhand, Delhi, Assam, and the union territory of Chandigarh saw the highest Y-o-Y percentage rise in the incidents of stray dog bites this year.

Dog bites and dog attack cases have been in the news. Parag Desai, the 49-year-old owner and executive director of Wagh Bakri Tea, was the most recent victim of such an attack, succumbing to a critical head injury while trying to escape a stray dog attack during his morning walk.

According to the ministry’s response, Kerala witnessed the highest percentage increase in cases of dog bites. The southern state saw a 1,486 per cent rise to 63,458 incidents in 2023 as compared to 4,000 incidents recorded in 2022.

Delhi saw a 143 per cent Y-o-Y rise in dog bite cases. The national capital recorded a total of 16,133 incidents this year, as compared to 6,634 incidents in 2022. However, in terms of the last five years, Delhi has seen an 85 per cent decline in dog bite incidents, from 107,642 cases in 2018 to 16,133 in 2023.

Replying to a query sent by Business Standard on the increase in dog bites and stray dog attacks, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said that NDMC, along with NGOs, were picking up 100 to 125 dogs per month for sterilisation, immunisation, and anti-rabies vaccination.

“The average rate of sterilisation is 2 to 4 dogs by NGOs given by NDMC. The total number of dogs caught by NDMC for sterilisation and treatment was 451 (from April 2023 to September 2023),” an NDMC official said.

In terms of the absolute number of cases, Maharashtra topped the list with 435,136 incidents in 2023, compared to 390,878 incidents in 2022. This was followed by Tamil Nadu (404,488 incidents), Gujarat (241,846 incidents), Bihar (219,086 incidents), and Uttar Pradesh (218,379 incidents).

The states witnessing the least number of dog bite incidents were Nagaland (569), Mizoram (1,035), Ladakh (2,316), Manipur (2,511), and Arunachal Pradesh (3,757).

On the question of the cost involved for doses of anti-rabies injection, the Ministry stated that the cost of one vial of Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV) is Rs 250 and the average cost of one vial of Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) is Rs 350.

Currently, two types of Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) are available in India, Human Immunoglobulin (HRIG) and Equine Immunoglobulin (ERIG), of which HRIG is an imported product.

“Under the National Health Mission (NHM) through National Free Drug Initiative, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has provided funds to States and Union Territories for procurement of ARVs and RIG from the financial year 20-21 for prevention of Rabies,” the ministry added in its statement.