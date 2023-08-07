Home / India News / Revenue from ticket sales at ASI monuments stands at Rs 252.8 cr: Govt

Revenue from ticket sales at ASI monuments stands at Rs 252.8 cr: Govt

The total revenue earned from centrally-protected ticketed monuments in India in the financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs 252.85 crore, the government informed Parliament on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
The total revenue earned from centrally-protected ticketed monuments in India in the financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs 252.85 crore, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

In a written response in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy said the total revenue earned from centrally-protected ticketed monuments in the financial year 2020-21 stood at Rs 48.30 crore, which grew to Rs 101.50 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 252.85 crore in 2022-23.

The minister was asked monument-wise and year-wise details of the amount collected through the sale of entry tickets of monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India and the amount spent in their conservation during the last ten years.

In response to a separate query, Reddy said the ASI annually undertakes special nature of conservation, preservation and environmental development of about 600-700 monuments out of its 3,696 monuments or sites across the country.

On a query on preservation of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India, Reddy replied, "The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) takes up preservation and conservation work of all 3,696 centrally protected monuments/sites including 24 World Heritage Sites, as and when necessary and as per the availability of resources. All monuments and sites are in a good state of conservation."

He also said that the ASI "regularly conducts village-to-village survey to explore and record the antiquarian remains."

In response to another query, the minister shared details on monuments and sites taken up for maintenance and development in Jharkhand, which includes the ancient Shiva temple Khekparta in Lohardaga district; ancient tank and remains of temples and structures at Benisagar, West Singhbhum district; and Jami Mosque, Hadaf in Sahibganj district.

Baradari of Mouza, Arzimukhimpur in Sahibganj district; Palace and temple complex, Navaratanagarh, Gumla district; Temples at Haradih, Ranchi district; terracotta temple Dhobi Math, Navaratanagarh in Gumla district(unprotected); and Baoli Math, Navaratanagarh, Sisai, Gumla district (unprotected) are other such sites in Jharkhand.

Topics :ParliamentMonuments

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 7:55 PM IST

