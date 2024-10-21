Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / RG Kar: Meeting between CM and junior docs begins to resolve impasse

RG Kar: Meeting between CM and junior docs begins to resolve impasse

Seventeen doctors from various medical colleges in the state joined the meeting chaired by Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
File Photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Source: PTI
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The much-awaited meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and agitating junior doctors began at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Monday evening to resolve the ongoing impasse arising out of the rape-and-murder of a medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August.

Seventeen doctors from various medical colleges in the state joined the meeting chaired by Banerjee.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Health Secretary NS Nigam, DGP Rajeev Kumar, MSVPs, and principals of the medical colleges in the city were also present at the meeting.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amid CM's appeal to withdraw stir, doctors' hunger strike enters 16th day

Jaipur doctors resume strike over unmet demands including workplace safety

RG Kar rape-murder: People go on a 20 km march demanding justice for victim

WB junior doctors demand action, Mamata calls for end to hunger strike

RG Kar protests: Junior docs continue hunger strike, 324 hours and counting

Topics :Mamata Banerjeedoctors protestsBengal doctors strike

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story