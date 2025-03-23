Rhea Chakraborty endured 'untold miseries', says lawyer after CBI report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput , concluding that no foul play was involved. The probe agency also gave a clean chit to actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Rajput and had been accused of abetment to suicide by his father.

Reacting to the closure report, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, expressed gratitude towards the CBI for their thorough investigation. He stated, "We are grateful to the CBI for having thoroughly investigated every aspect of the case from all angles and closed the case."

Maneshinde highlighted the hardships faced by Rhea Chakraborty and others during the investigation. "Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities," he said.

Maneshinde also pointed out that Rhea had to endure "untold miseries" and was behind bars for 27 days before being released on bail. Rhea and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty, along with several other accused, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs-related probe linked to Rajput's death.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The CBI took over the investigation from the Bihar Police, which had registered an abetment of suicide case based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father, KK Singh.

Throughout the probe, the CBI examined various angles, including allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. However, the agency found no evidence to support claims of foul play or abetment to suicide.

The closure report has been submitted to a Mumbai court, which will decide whether to accept the findings or order further investigation.