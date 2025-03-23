Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI rises to 167

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category for the fifth day on Sunday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 167 at 7 am on March 23, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This decline comes after a brief period of 'satisfactory' air quality, during which the AQI improved significantly.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the or 'moderate' or 'poor' category. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 161 at 4 pm on March 22. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 202, staying in the 'poor' range. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 114 and 96, respectively, while Ghaziabad's AQI dropped to 257, remaining in the 'poor' category.

Improved air quality

Delhi has seen better air quality in the last few days. On March 9, Delhi recorded its lowest average AQI in the last three years for the period between January 1 and March 15, reaching 85. This was the first time this year that the AQI fell into the 'satisfactory' category, which ranges from 51 to 100. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), this was also the first time in five years that Delhi achieved a 'satisfactory' AQI in March.

Measures to tackle pollution

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, announced a major campaign to tackle air pollution, targeting dust reduction, traffic management, and enhanced public transport. The government is dedicated to implementing sustainable solutions for a cleaner, healthier city.

Delhi weather update

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Sunday morning after experiencing significant changes over the past few days. Mercury is expected to rise in the national capital starting today, and may touch the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in the next few days. The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 8 per cent, and the wind speed is 8 km/h.