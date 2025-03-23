Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI rises to 167

Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI rises to 167

Air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the or 'moderate' or 'poor' category. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 161 at 4 pm on March 22

Pollution, India Pollution
Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, announced a major campaign to tackle air pollution, targeting dust reduction, traffic management (Photo: Reuters)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 7:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category for the fifth day on Sunday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 167 at 7 am on March 23, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This decline comes after a brief period of 'satisfactory' air quality, during which the AQI improved significantly.
 

AQI across Delhi-NCR

 
Air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the or 'moderate' or 'poor' category. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 161 at 4 pm on March 22. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 202, staying in the 'poor' range. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 114 and 96, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI dropped to 257, remaining in the 'poor' category. 
 

Improved air quality

 
Delhi has seen better air quality in the last few days. On March 9, Delhi recorded its lowest average AQI in the last three years for the period between January 1 and March 15, reaching 85. This was the first time this year that the AQI fell into the 'satisfactory' category, which ranges from 51 to 100. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), this was also the first time in five years that Delhi achieved a 'satisfactory' AQI in March. 
 

Measures to tackle pollution

 
Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, announced a major campaign to tackle air pollution, targeting dust reduction, traffic management, and enhanced public transport. The government is dedicated to implementing sustainable solutions for a cleaner, healthier city.
 

Delhi weather update

 
Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Sunday morning after experiencing significant changes over the past few days. Mercury is expected to rise in the national capital starting today, and may touch the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in the next few days. The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 8 per cent, and the wind speed is 8 km/h.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Haryana CM launches AI chatbot 'Sarathi' for enhanced citizen engagement

₹1.49 cr seized in 100+ cyber fraud cases within 24 hrs of 1930 helpline

Supreme Court releases inquiry report against Justice Yashwant Varma

Delhi saves 269 MW by switching off non-essential power during Earth Hour

Highlights: CBI files closure report in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityair pollutionAir qualityDelhi weatherBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story