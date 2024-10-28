Delhi's AQI woes: Why's Pakistan blamed for Delhi-NCR's pollution crisis?

The National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to alarmingly poor air quality, with pollution levels rising sharply across Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. On Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in these cities crossed the ‘very poor’ threshold, raising concerns among residents and officials alike. Noida’s AQI hit 304, plunging from 169 the previous day, while Greater Noida and Ghaziabad recorded even worse figures, with AQIs of 312 and 324, respectively.

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board’s regional officer in Greater Noida, DK Gupta, linked the pollution surge to stubble burning in Pakistan. “This is the first time this year that all three cities of Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad saw ‘very poor’ air quality on the same day. And our neighbouring country – Pakistan – needs to be blamed for this. Increasing instances of stubble burning have been sending toxic smoke across the border,” Gupta told The Times of India.

Local meteorological conditions exacerbated the issue as wind speeds dropped to zero, trapping pollutants in the air. Visibility fell to 1,000 metres at Palam and 1,500 metres at Safdarjung, blanketing Delhi in a thick haze. In some areas, the AQI dipped into the ‘severe’ range. According to a bulletin by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), air quality is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category from October 28 to October 30, with a potential escalation to ‘severe’ due to Diwali festivities.

Health concerns rise as pollution crisis worsens

As the NCR grapples with hazardous air, residents are reporting increased cases of respiratory issues. “We are from Delhi and we [the cyclist group] cycle daily here, but this situation of air pollution since the last few days we are facing a lot of problems,” said a frustrated cyclist, adding, “We take precautions like wearing a bandana, but nothing is working because the pollution is increasing a lot.”

Another resident voiced concerns over the government’s efforts, stating, “The government did some work like stopping construction and implementing odd-even, but it doesn't seem like it is working. There should be constructive measures to encourage public transport and carpooling.”

Government steps in but faces public scrutiny

In response, the Delhi government has banned the use and sale of firecrackers until January 1 and is intensifying pollution mitigation efforts, including road watering and frequent cleaning of public spaces. The Centre’s Clean Air Programme, launched in 2019, aims to reduce particulate pollution by 40 per cent by 2026, yet critics argue that existing measures fail to address the root causes of the crisis.

The government has implemented short-term actions, such as spraying water on roads and inducing artificial rainfall. However, experts caution that these are temporary solutions, lacking the depth needed for long-term improvement.

Delhi’s air remains ‘very poor’ despite efforts

Delhi’s AQI hovered at 328 on Monday, only slightly down from the previous day’s 356. Areas like Anand Vihar saw AQIs as high as 357 early Monday morning, down from a severe level of 405. SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) forecasts that air quality in the capital will likely stay in the ‘very poor’ category despite the firecracker ban, attributing this to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

Meanwhile, citizens and students alike are demanding innovative solutions to combat the relentless pollution. “There are many reasons for the increase in pollution, including vehicle and industrial pollution," said Delhi-based student Vansh Aggarwal, urging the government to leverage technology. “We have many engineering colleges here; some way we should use new techniques and innovation.”

Another Delhi resident, Sukhram, shared his health struggles due to pollution, noting, “I have been sick due to pollution for the past few days. I am returning to my village in Meerut.”

Political blame game intensifies

As pollution levels peak, so do political tensions. Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to address the pollution crisis adequately, stating, “The BJP is the party that creates pollution and seems to believe that only drama can solve it.” Rai called for cross-party cooperation to tackle the issue, emphasising the need for a united approach.

The mounting health risks and political finger-pointing underscore the urgent need for sustainable solutions. As citizens grow increasingly vocal about the impacts of pollution, the NCR remains on high alert, awaiting meaningful action to clear its skies and restore public health.