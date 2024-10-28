Take message of social harmony in Hindu society to every home: RSS leaders

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has asked its 'pracharaks' to take the agenda of bringing social harmony in Hindu society to the grassroots level besides taking the message of the Sangh to every home.

After the formal meeting of the All India Executive Board of the RSS held at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Vigyan Research and Training Centre in Parkham village here, a meeting of the area and province pracharaks (volunteers) was held on Sunday.

According to RSS sources, outfit chief Mohan Bhagwat gave next year's targets to the area and province-level pracharaks during the meeting.

Bhagwat and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale entrusted the office bearers with the responsibility of taking the agenda of the Sangh (efforts to bring social harmony in Hindu society through 'Panch Parivartan') to the grassroots level in all the 11 regions and 46 province pracharaks of the organisation.

"All the office bearers were called upon to take the message of the Sangh to every home," the sources said.

The office bearers were told that as per the issues decided in the meeting of the All India Karyakari Mandal, they should take the message of the Panch Parivartan of family enlightenment, environmental protection, indigenous lifestyle, social harmony and civic duty to every village and town and inspire people to follow them.

They also have to achieve the organisational goals set for the centenary year. All the pracharaks were also taught about the methods to achieve these goals and how they have to fully realise these plans by the 100th foundation day (Vijayadashami of 2025).

The meeting of the Central Executive Board of the RSS was held on October 25 and 26 in which a total of 386 office bearers participated.

The RSS chief had met the workers in different groups and after knowing the details of the work done by them, guided them for the future goals.

According to the source, a training camp for the pracharaks of various organisations associated with the RSS is being organised in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh from October 31 to November 4 where 554 pracharaks from 31 organisations will participate.

All the senior officials of the RSS will participate in the camp.