Watch: Rising Yamuna reaches Taj Mahal walls for the first time in 45 years

A video showing the waters of the Yamuna reaching the walls of the Taj Mahal for the first time in nearly 45 years in Agra has gone viral on social media. The Yamuna River crossed the “low-level flood” of 495 feet in Agra after heavy rains caused a surge in the river's water level.

The waters of the river have entered the outer parts of Itimad-ud-Daula's tomb and the Dussehra Ghat near the Taj Mahal. A garden behind the 17th-century monument has also been submerged. However, the waters are unlikely to enter the main monument thanks to its design, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) stated.

According to the ASI, the floodwaters of the river are also threatening other monuments such as Rambagh, Mehtab Bagh, Zohra Bagh, and Kala Gumbad but they "have suffered no damage so far”.The Yamuna water level is at 499.1 feet and is expected to rise further, according to local authorities. The low flood level is at 495 feet.

An official said the rise in the Yamuna water level was due to the release of water from two barrages in the last 24 hours -- 106,473 cusec water from the Okhla Barrage and 124,302 cusec water from the Gokul Barrage in Mathura -- where all seven gates have been opened.

Main building's design

However, the design of the monument prevents any water from flowing into the main building of the Taj, ASI officials said.

Prince Vajpayee, who is a conservation assistant at ASI at the Taj Mahal, told the media that the Taj Mahal was built in a way that prevents water from entering the main mausoleum even during high floods. The last time the Yamuna touched the back wall of the Taj Mahal was during high floods in 1978, he added.

Relief preparedness stepped up

As the water level in Yamuna rose to 495.8 feet on Sunday, officials in Agra prepared for relief and rescue operations. District Magistrate Navneet Chahal inspected low-lying areas in Agra city on Sunday and asked officials to be prepared in case a flood-like situation arises.

"We are prepared to tackle a flood-like situation if it arises. Posts have been created and boatmen and divers are on alert. Locals in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert," Yashvardhan Srivastav, Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue), told news agency PTI.

Medical camps have been set up near the villages in the Agra district bordering the Chambal River, an official said.