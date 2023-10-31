Home / India News / Road accident fatalities hit all-time high last year in India: Govt data

Road accident fatalities hit all-time high last year in India: Govt data

Number of mishaps rose 12% in 2022; these caused 168,491 deaths

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Road accidents continue to show an alarming rise in India despite record government investments in infrastructure, with 2022 witnessing over 460,000 mishaps that resulted in the loss of 168,491 lives — an all time high.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ annual report on road accidents released on Tuesday, the states and Union Territories (UTs) reported 461,312 incidents in 2022, which caused injuries to 443,366 people. The year marked an increase of 11.9 per cent in accidents, 9.4 per cent in fatalities, and 15.3 per cent in injuries compared to 2021.

“The report underscores the urgency of adopting a comprehensive approach to address the contributing factors to these accidents, including speeding, reckless driving, drunken driving, and non-compliance with traffic regulations. It is crucial that we strengthen enforcement mechanisms, enhance driver education and trai-ning programmes, and invest in improving the condition of roads and vehicles,” the highways ministry said in a statement. 

The matter has also brought attent­ion to India’s rising fatality ratio in such accidents. Twelve calendar years have record­ed more road accidents than 2022, yet the latter saw more fatalities than ever. The second-highest number of deaths took place in 2019 — 10,000 fewer than 2022.

While deaths with respect to the num­ber of vehicle re­gistrations have reduced over the past decades, 2022 also saw the hi­g­hest number of deaths vis-à-vis Ind­ian pop­ul­at­i­on, with 12.2 casualties per one lakh people.

There has been little improvement in road safety metrics despite several interventions at the state and central levels. This has also been a thorn in the side of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The annual report is based on data sent by police departments of states/UTs in formats as provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific under the Asia Pacific Road Accident Database project.

It serves as the primary source for international monitoring of road safety parameters, where India ranks among the worst performing countries. India accounts for the highest number of road accident dea­ths in the world, although mishaps in the US are almost six times more than in India.

According to the report, 33 per cent of all road accidents and 35 per cent of fatal accidents took place on national highways and expressways. This is despite record investments in improving highway infrastructure. In FY24, the highways ministry has been provided the highest allocation from the Union Budget – Rs 2.7 trillion.

In 2022, 106,682 accidents, which constitute 23 per cent of the total, took place on state highways and the remaining 202,633 (43.9 per cent) on other roads. In fatalities, national highways accounted for 36.2 per cent of the total, while state highways and other roads accounted for 24.3 per cent and 39.4 per cent.

The report also found that a large number of accidents remain attributable to human errors. In 2022, over speeding was a major cause, accounting for 71.2 per cent of the persons killed. It was followed by driving on the wrong side (5.4 per cent).

Besides the human cost of the accidents, experts and the Centre alike have talked about their economic cost. In a continuing trend, most victims of these accidents are young. Adults in the age group of 18 to 45 years made up 66.5 per cent of the victims in 2022 while those aged 18 to 60 years (working population) comprised 83.4 per cent of the overall fatalities.


Also Read

Slow progress in highway construction persists despite government push

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Will India now replace steel crash barriers on highways with bamboo?

6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad

13,065 km of state roads, highways upgraded to NHs, shows MoRTH data

Global rice prices expected to remain elevated till 2025: World Bank

Modi govt sanctioned NH projects worth Rs 3 trn for NE in 10 yrs: Gadkari

No corporate has sought furniture to help employees in work: Godrej Interio

IWEL raises Rs 800 crore through sale of equity shares of Inox Wind

94% of Indians inspired by movie, TV show for travel destinations: Survey

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :road accidentroad infrastructureMinistry of Road Transport and HighwaysRoad Transport

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story