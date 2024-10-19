Road side dust, vehicular pollution reasons for pollution: Environmentalist

The AQI in the capital has hit 280 and is in the poor category. Thick smog was visible in various parts of the city in the monrning. Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha says that stubble burning was one of the main reasons for the increase of the pollution. Speaking to ANI, Jha said "Stubble burning is one of the reasons for the increase in the air pollution in North India. Apart from that, in Delhi, the winds of Punjab have still not come here. The local sources of pollution here is the dust and vehicular pollution. The state government and central government need to work together to find solutions. Road side dust contributes 30 per cent, and the public vehicles also count up to 30 percent pollution. Stubble burning only occurs for 25-30 days. The rest of the year the local problems are the reasons of the pollution." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Further, he said that the conditions could detoriate in the coming days.

"Since Diwali time is ahead and with winters also approaching, the situation could worsen in the coming days. Only sprinkling water will not help in solving the crisis," he added.

Gurgaon at 10 a.m. recorded an 'unhealthy' AQI of 192.

Meanwhile, the Katghar area of Moradabad and other surrounding areas recorded an AQI of 114, categorized as 'moderate.'

On the other hand, Delhi's Yamuna river has been seen with toxic foam floating on the surface.

The issue has now become a political controversy with BJP and Congress attacking AAP over their irresponsibility over the issue.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reached Yamuna bank in Kalindi Kunj area and launched a blistering attack against the Aam Aadmi Party saying that it is the poisonous politics of Arvind Kejriwal that has made the water and air in the national capital poisonous. He further challenged Kejriwal to come along with his party's leaders and take a dip in the Yamuna River.

"The Yamuna water has turned into poison. Arvind Kejriwal claimed that he would clean Yamuna till 2025. They previously said 2020, then, they claimed 2025. Now if the situation is such before Chhath Puja, the women who will come here will have to suffer so many diseases. Yamuna river has been polluted because the fund that was allocated for the cleaning of Yamuna river has been spent by Arvind kejriwal for advertisements and on himself," said Poonawalla.

