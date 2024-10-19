Violence erupts in Manipur as militants attack village in Jiribam district

Fresh violence broke out in Manipur on Saturday as militants attacked a village in Jiribam district, an official said.

Using sophisticated weapons, the militants opened fire, targeting the village in the vicinity of the Borobekra police station around 5 am, he said.

They also charged bombs, he added.

CRPF and police personnel retaliated and a heavy exchange of fire was underway, the official said.

Additional security forces were being rushed to the spot, he said.

No casualties have been reported so far, he said.

Elderly people, women and children were being moved to safer places by security forces as the violence broke out.