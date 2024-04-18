RPF constable's quick thinking saves passenger's life at TN railway station

In a shocking accident, which happened at Mayiladuthurai station in Tamil Nadu, a man nearly got crushed between a moving train and the platform. However, thanks to the fast thinking and attention of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable R. Purusothaman, the traveler, was rescued.

A video of this shocking accident was shared on X by the official handle of RPF India. In the post's caption, they said, "RPF Constable R. Purusothaman saved a passenger from the brink of danger at Mayiladuthurai station. Please prioritise your well-being and stop boarding or alighting moving trains.”

RPF constable saving passenger in Tamil Nadu railway station: Insight

The video shows a traveller attempting to get down from the moving train. As he attempts to step out, he falls and comes between the train and the platform. That is the point when the RPF personnel jumped into action and rescued him. This post was shared on April 16. Since being shared, it has gathered over 3,000 views. The video also has various likes and shares.





Previous incident of Inspector saving life of a passenger in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj junction

One such incident had occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj junction earlier. A video of the accident was posted on X by the handle of North Central Railway.

North Central Railway posted with the caption saying, "Today, after the departure of train no. 15634 from Prayagraj Junction, a passenger, Sajjan Singh, slipped and fell between the platform and the coach while trying to board the train. Sub-inspector @rpfncr Shri Sanjay Kumar Rawat, posted at the station, displayed indomitable courage and pulled out the passenger and saved his life".

The video shows Singh attempting to jump in a moving train. In any case, he slips and falls down. Then, sub-inspector Rawat hurries to him and pulls him to somewhere safe.