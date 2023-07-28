Home / India News / Rs 17,000 cr under PM-KISAN released by PM to benefit farmers: CM Saha

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone and dedicated a series of transformative development projects in Sikar, Rajasthan

ANI
Manik Saha, Chief Minister, Tripura (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the release of the 14th instalment of Rs 17,000 crore under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will not only benefit Tripura farmers but of other states as well, according to an official statement.

"The Prime Minister released the 14th instalment amount of about Rs 17,000 crore under PM-KISAN, dedicated more than 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation and launched on-boarding of 1600 Farmer Producer Organization's on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)," Saha CM.

"These facilities will largely benefit the farmers from across the country including Tripura", he said.

The Chief Minister listened to PM Narendra Modi's speech during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of development works in Rajasthan in virtual mode from the agriculture office under the Barjala constituency today, said the official statement.

The projects unveiled encompassed diverse sectors, aimed at empowering farmers, bolstering agriculture, advancing medical infrastructure and preserving Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister dedicated over 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation.

These Kendras are set to serve as comprehensive support centres for farmers, providing essential information, testing facilities and access to various government schemes.

PM Modi launched "Urea Gold," a novel variety of urea coated with Sulphur. This fertilizer will rectify soil sulphur deficiencies, optimize nitrogen usage in crops, and enhance crop quality.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the onboarding of 1600 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This platform will facilitate FPOs with digital marketing, and online payment options and catalyse rural logistics growth.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, the 14th instalment amounting to approximately Rs 17,000 crores was directly transferred to more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries, offering much-needed financial support to farmers.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated five new medical colleges in Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar, and Sri Ganganagar.

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 9:19 AM IST

