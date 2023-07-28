Home / India News / India's UN envoy Kamboj assumes Chair of Commission for Social Development

India's UN envoy Kamboj assumes Chair of Commission for Social Development

The Chair is backed by Vice-Chairs from Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Dominican Republic, and a forthcoming African State election, as per the statement

ANI US
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 9:19 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's permanent ambassador to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj has assumed the chair of the 62nd Session of the Commission for Social Development (CSocD) and stressed its crucial role in addressing social challenges.

"India takes immense pride in assuming this Chairmanship and remains committed to leading with its core principles, working diligently for global welfare and prosperity," Kamboj said in the statement released by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

Earlier, on February 15, India was elected as the Chair of the 62nd Session of the Commission for Social Development, marking a momentous occasion, as it is the first time since 1975 that India has held this esteemed position within the Commission for Social Development.

The Chair is backed by Vice-Chairs from Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Dominican Republic, and a forthcoming African State election, as per the statement.

The central theme for the 62nd session is "Fostering Social Development and Social Justice through Social Policies to accelerate progress on the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to achieve the overarching goal of poverty eradication."

This theme underscores the vital connection between social development and social justice, as they form the bedrock for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Commission for Social Development's main responsibility is to review, on a periodic basis, issues related to the follow-up and implementation of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and the Programme of Action of the World Summit for Social Development and the outcome of the twenty-fourth special session of the General Assembly.

Also Read

India right to ask for major course correction of UNSC: Indian envoy Kamboj

India asks UNSC reform docs name opponents of African permanent seats

India amplifying voice, concerns of Global South, says Ruchira Kamboj

India's financial inclusion journey can be example for other countries: UN

Safeguards needed to ensure AI systems not misused: UN Ambassador Kamboj

India, Brazil push back against China's bid to rapidly expand BRICS

Top headlines: Race for Cipla stake, interest costs hit India Inc earnings

Brij Bhushan Singh meets Haryana wrestlers, says will solve their problems

Rs 200 crore FD fraud: Role of Noida Authority officials under probe

CAQM asks Delhi-NCR to reduce air pollution due to use of diesel generators

Topics :United NationsDevelopmentIndiaInternational News

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vodafone Idea likely to get extension to pay Q1 spectrum and licence fees

Silicon Power to invest $121.7 mn in semiconductor plant in Odisha

Politics

We want to help farmers: Karnataka Dy CM on milk price hike in state

Centre working in biased manner: Pilot on PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan

Technology

Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in bet on devices with bending screens

Samsung confirms Galaxy fan-edition smartphone is in the pipeline: Report

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story