Brij Bhushan Singh meets Haryana wrestlers, says will solve their problems

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh on Wednesday met wrestlers from Haryana, and listened to their grievances while assuring them of taking up their issues with the central government and resolving them on priority.

"These people wanted to come in thousands. But I told them not to worry and only a few people can come. Wrestlers and their mothers, sisters and coaches have come in big numbers and they have some issues. I have heard their issues and assured them that I will take it up to Home Minister and through him, I will take it up to the Prime Minister. I hope that their issues will be resolved," Singh told ANI on Wednesday.

He said that all wrestling activities are at a halt.

Top Indian wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have protested against Brij Bhushan Singh this year, levelling allegations of sexual harassment against them.

"Due to the controversy surrounding the federation, the junior and national competitions are not being held. There are issues of trials as well. Many kids are worried because of it. In big numbers, these kids wanted to meet. Many of these were sitting in protest against me. They wanted to meet me. I do not have any animosity towards these kids. I have same feelings for everyone, be it from Maharashtra or Haryana. All of these players come from poor families. They have come with a hope that I will take their issues to the government," he said.

One of the persons who came to meet Brij Bhushan told ANI, "I am Mohan from Haryana. We were earlier, protesting along with Bajrang Punia. We felt that politics was being carried out there, and we were used. We did not get help from there as well. Then we met Brij Bhushan and took his assurance. When players will not give trials, how they will progress in their career?".

Earlier, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted regular bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

The bail was also granted to Federation's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar Singh in connection with the same case.

Delhi police had filed a chargesheet against Singh and Tomar on June 15. This case was registered on a complaint lodged by women wrestlers.

The chargesheet was filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of IPC according to Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava.

Two FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan Singh on the basis of the wrestlers' complaints.

One was registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a cancellation report has been filed for a minor wrestler. The second FIR was filed on the complaint of several wrestlers.

In Patiala House Court, Delhi Police filed a cancellation report, citing a lack of evidence, on the POCSO matter.

Delhi Police on June 15 filed a report recommending the cancellation of the POCSO case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharana Singh. This comes after the minor, who had accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment changed her statement. There was no collaborative evidence in the case, Delhi Police said.

The WFI elections are now set to be held on August 12 after being postponed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), according to sources. Initially, the WFI elections were set to take place from July 6 to July 11.

Former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar was appointed as the returning officer for the Wrestling Federation of India elections by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

IOA Joint Secretary and Acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey confirmed the appointment of Justice MM Kumar through an official letter, also authorising him (Kumar) to appoint an Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) and other staff to assist him in conducting the elections.

In the election, the members of the executive committee of WFI will be decided. The occupants of the post of president, one post of senior vice-president, four posts of vice president, one each position of secretary general and treasurer, two posts of joint secretary and five posts of an executive member will be decided, as per a letter from IOA.