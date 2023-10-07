Rs 17,225 cr disbursed to support 5.4 mn marginalised people: Minister

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Saturday said funds amounting to Rs 17,225 crore have been disbursed to provide support and empower more than 54 lakh individuals from marginalised sections across the country.

According to a press statement, Kumar inaugurated the Shilp Samagam Mela at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

In his address at the inaugural event, Kumar said, "Funds amounting to Rs 17,225 crore, benefiting more than 54 lakh individuals from different parts of the country have been disbursed to provide support and empower marginalised sections through various programmes focused on educational, economic, and social development, as well as the rehabilitation of its target groups," the statement read.

The Shilp Samagam Mela is being organised by the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC), and the National Safai Karmi Development Corporation (NSKFDC) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

"Our mission is to provide them with a substantial platform for exhibiting and selling their diverse range of products. The three corporations under the ministry, namely NSFDC, NBCFDC, and NSKFDC, have facilitated artisans and other beneficiaries by extending financial assistance at a nominal interest rate of 5 per cent through term loan schemes, microfinance schemes, and various channel partners, enabling them to market and sell their products via this exhibition platform," Kumar said.

The products available for sale at the Shilp Samagam - 2023, being held from October 7 to 15, encompass a wide range of items. These include wooden craft, metal craft, cane and bamboo products, Madhubani paintings, ceramic products, handloom and textile items, wooden utensils, jewellery, leather goods, jute products, carpet and dairy products, wooden craft products, phulkari products, water hyacinth products, pickles, organic honey, Aari embroidery work, jackets, Rajasthani juttis, beadwork, etc.

The inaugural fair commenced in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and is slated to be organised in Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Nagpur and Patna in the near future, according to the statement.