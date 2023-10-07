Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / Congress meet decides caste survey will be its main poll plank in MP

Congress meet decides caste survey will be its main poll plank in MP

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is likely to be held in November-December. The election schedule is yet to be announced

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Congress' central election committee on Saturday held deliberations on the names of candidates for about 140 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and also decided that the party's main poll plank will be the conduct of a caste survey in the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal and general secretary in charge of the state Randeep Surjewala, state party chief Kamal Nath and members of the central election committee attended the meeting.

"The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting was held (in Delhi) today. We discussed candidates' names for about 140 seats. The names will be finalised in the next 6-7 days," Nath told reporters after the meeting.

Surjewala said the issue of a caste survey was discussed at the meeting.

"We have decided that (conducting) a caste census in Madhya Pradesh will be our main agenda," Surjewala told reporters.

The election to the 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh is likely to be held in November-December. The election schedule is yet to be announced.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109.

However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP.

The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Cong did nothing for backward classes in 70 yrs, opposed quota: Scindia

Should I become Madhya Pradesh CM again or not: Chouhan asks at rally

Rahul, Priyanka to address separate rallies in poll-bound MP next week

Congress CEC meet to finalise candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls today

MP CM transfers Rs 219 cr of Gas Refill scheme to beneficiaries accounts

Topics :CongressCasteMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story