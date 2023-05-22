Rs 2,313 cr given to cow shelters in Rajasthan in last 4 years: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said over Rs 2,313 crore were given to cow shelters for holistic development of farmers and cattle rearers during his tenure.

Inaugurating the Farmers Training Center in Udaipur, Gehlot said the cattle rearers are being given a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre of milk. So far a subsidy of Rs 1,110 crore has been given.

The chief minister claimed that the previous government had given only Rs 150 crore to cow shelters in five years.

He said that under the Chief Minister Kamdhenu Pashu Bima Yojana, two milch animals of the cattle rearers are getting insurance of Rs 40,000 each.

Along with this, 5,000 dairy booths are being opened, which will generate employment. Nandishalas are being opened in every panchayat samiti, he said.

"This has strengthened their socio-economic status. Cow shelters are now being given subsidies for nine months. Under the Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojana, milk will now be given to children in schools for six days," Gehlot said.