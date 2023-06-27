Home / India News / Rs 250 cr agriculture fund launched in Assam to boost agribusiness

Rs 250 cr agriculture fund launched in Assam to boost agribusiness

ARIAS is designated as the anchor investor for the AAIF, which will be managed by Caspian Equity as the fund manager

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 6:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Rs 250 crore fund has been created in Assam by multiple stakeholders, including World Bank, to promote small and medium units in the agriculture sector, officials said on Tuesday.

Venture capital fund Caspian Impact Investment Adviser said it has joined hands with the Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society to roll out the agribusiness investment firm.

The Hyderabad-based company said that according to the agreement, ARIAS will be the nodal agency for establishing and implementing a contributory and determinate investment trust -- the Assam Agribusiness Investment Fund (AAIF).

"With a corpus of Rs 250 crore, AAIF is a unique sector-specific fund, focusing on boosting agricultural productivity and employment generation in the state. It will mainly invest in small and medium enterprises in the agribusiness and allied sectors to achieve accelerated growth," it said in a statement.

ARIAS is designated as the anchor investor for the AAIF, which will be managed by Caspian Equity as the fund manager.

Commenting on the development, Caspian Impact Investment Adviser Executive Director and CEO Saurabh Johri said: "We are delighted to collaborate with ARIAS in our shared mission to catalyse the economic development of Assam's rural communities. By combining our investment expertise with ARIAS' deep-rooted knowledge and experience, we aim to make a sustainable impact and empower individuals to thrive."

Caspian Investment Director Ravi Narasimham will lead the fund and the company looks forward to building a partnership with ARIAS to enable the creation of a prosperous and empowered rural community, he added.

ARIAS Society Chairman Ashish Kumar Bhutani said, "AAIF is a unique and first-of-its-kind state-led initiative that aims to address the critical gaps in value chain finance in the agriculture and allied sectors and help increase farmers' income."

World Bank Group Finance Sector Specialist Toshiaki Ono said that agribusiness SMEs play a vital role in this transformation but external finance, especially long-term and patient capital for their growth, is extremely limited.

"We are confident that the Fund will support high-growth and high-impact agribusiness SMEs for vibrant and resilient agri-food value chains in Assam," he added.

Also Read

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

No aid needed from AIUDF, AAMSU to re-design district boundaries: Assam CM

Assam CEE 2023: Exam dates announced, check complete information on website

Youth Cong chief files appeal in Gauhati HC to quash Dutta's complaint

Tomato prices at Mother Dairy's Safal stores doubled to nearly Rs 80 per kg

1,600 people detained to catch 5 Pragati Maidan robbers by Delhi Police

U'khand authorities explore ways to offer pilgrims glimpse of Mount Kailash

No domicile-based reservation for teaching jobs in Bihar govt schools

18 former Cong corporators disqualified for cross-voting in mayoral poll

Topics :AssamAgritradeagriculture sector

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story