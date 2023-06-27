1,600 people detained to catch 5 Pragati Maidan robbers by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has reportedly taken in around 1,600 people and seized around 2,000 vehicles during night patrols following the robbery at Pragati Maidan.

The video of the robbery taking place in daylight was perfectly captured by CCTV cameras on the road.

According to the police, a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh by the four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel Saturday when the two were on their way to Gurgaon in a cab to deliver the money.

The now-viral video caused a social media uproar and drew criticism of national law and order in the national capital.

The chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal stated, “L-G shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. If the Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens,” in a tweet.

He also told ANI, “It seems the Central govt doesn't have a solid plan to improve Delhi's law and order. Calling a meeting is just a formality. In the Pragati Maidan area where G20 meetings will be held, a robbery was committed in broad daylight. There is 'Jungle Raj' in Delhi. Give us law and order, we will make it the safest city.”

The police did manage to arrest five people for the robbery according to a report by NDTV.