Home / India News / Rs 70,000 cr corridor for tribal dominated region in Budget 2023-24: Govt

Rs 70,000 cr corridor for tribal dominated region in Budget 2023-24: Govt

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the DPRs of the projects identified under the corridor, costing Rs 70,000 crore, including those falling fully or partly in Odisha

New Delhi
Rs 70,000 cr corridor for tribal dominated region in Budget 2023-24: Govt

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To push rail infrastructure and connectivity in tribal dominated regions, the detailed project report of a new line "Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor" -- provided in the Union Budget for FY 2023-24 -- has been taken up, the government informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the DPRs of the projects identified under the corridor, costing Rs 70,000 crore, including those falling fully or partly in Odisha have been taken up which includes consultations with various stakeholders including state governments, public representatives, and organisations/rail users/tribal people etc among others.

"In order to push the rail infrastructure in tribal dominated regions and to promote the rail connectivity in such regions in coming years, an umbrella work of new line as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor' costing Rs 70,000 crore has been provided in the Budget for FY 2023-24 subject to requisite government approvals.

"Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the projects identified under 'Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor' including those falling fully/partly in state of Odisha have been taken up which includes consultations with various stakeholders including State Governments, public representatives, organisations/rail users/tribal people etc," he said.

"The projects are appraised based on the parameters brought out in the DPR after firming up of various parameters including traffic projections and socio-economic benefits," he said.

He said new line projects including those in "Janjatiya Gaurav Corridor" are taken forward on the basis of remunerativeness, last mile connectivity, missing links and alternate routes, augmentation of congested/saturated lines, socio-economic considerations depending upon overall availability of funds and competing demands.

Topics :tribal communityBudgetRailways

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme in Punjab

5 Indian-origin women executives on Barron's 100 Most Influential Women

Fully geared up to deal with Covid-19: Punjab health minister Balbir Singh

Over 11,000 vehicles scrapped till March 31 by vehicle scrapping facilities

ED opposes Sisodia's bail, says some crucial evidence still being unearthed

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story