Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Rural Development Ministry warns against fraudulent recruitment ad

Rural Development Ministry warns against fraudulent recruitment ad

The ministry warned the general public that any recruitment activities undertaken by the 'National Rural Development & Recreation Mission-NRDRM' do not have the ministry's endorsement

The Indian Banking Association (IBA) has suggested to the finance ministry to direct public sector banks (PSBs) to organise regular training sessions by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for bankers to enhance vigilance and prevent fraud.
File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 12:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Rural Development Ministry on Monday issued a statement warning against a "fraudulent advertisement" purportedly carrying out recruitment by the name of 'The National Rural Development & Recreation Mission'.

"The Ministry of Rural Development wishes to draw attention of the general public to fraudulent advertisements by an organisation purportedly carrying out recruitment in the name of the ministry," it said.

"The National Rural Development & Recreation Mission-NRDRM claiming to have its office at Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, 110001 and websites viz-a-viz www.nrdrm.com (https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.nrdrm.com) and www.nrdrmvacancy.com (http://www.nrdrmvacancy.com), does not work under the purview of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India, as claimed," they said.

The ministry warned the general public that any recruitment activities undertaken by the 'National Rural Development & Recreation Mission-NRDRM' do not have the ministry's endorsement.

"The MoRD does not charge any fee at any stage of its recruitment process or other fee, or request information on applicants' bank accounts. Also, information on recruitment in this department are suitably posted on its official website i.e. rural.gov.in," they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Outgoing CEC calls for early verdicts on poll cases, regulation of freebies

Gyanesh Kumar becomes first CEC appointed under new rule: Law ministry

Pipeline burst floods houses in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer; repair underway

'No river discharge at Maha Kumbh, toilet wastewater treated daily'

Premium

Datanomics: Recent stampedes highlight need for better crowd management

Topics :rural developmentIndia's development

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 12:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story