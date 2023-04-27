Home / India News / Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend SCO meeting in Goa

India is hosting the meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO countries in Goa on May 4 and 5

New Delhi
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend SCO meeting in Goa

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in India early next month, Russian officials said on Thursday.

India is hosting the meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO countries in Goa on May 4 and 5.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in India," a Russian official said.

"There will also be an exchange of views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda," the official said.

In addition, the Russian foreign minister will have a number of bilateral meetings, he added.

The SCO member countries are Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, India, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

