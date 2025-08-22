PM Modi inaugurates Aunta-Simaria Bridge in Bihar: Check key details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria Bridge over the Ganga River, a key infrastructure project that is expected to transform connectivity between Patna and Begusarai in Bihar.

The new bridge aims to reduce travel distance between the two districts by more than 100 kilometres, benefiting commuters, businesses, and pilgrims alike.

Aunta-Simaria Bridge: Details and cost

• The Aunta-Simaria Bridge is 1.86 km long and has six lanes

• It is part of an 8.15 km stretch on National Highway 31

• Constructed at a cost of over ₹1,870 crore

• Runs parallel to the old two-lane Rajendra Setu, which is in poor condition

• Expected to reduce travel distance by more than 100 km for heavy vehicles • Will ease traffic jams caused by detours for heavy vehicles • Boosts economic activity in north Bihar and improves connectivity to Simaria Dham, the birthplace of poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar ALSO READ: EC must accept Aadhaar as one of 11 documents in Bihar's SIR: Supreme Court An official told news agency PTI, "The new bridge will reduce the additional travel distance of more than 100 km for heavy vehicles travelling between north Bihar (Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, Araria) and south Bihar (Sheikhpura, Nawada, Lakhisarai). It will also help reduce traffic jams caused by these detours."

Launch of ₹13,000-crore development projects Alongside the bridge inauguration, PM Modi launched development projects worth around ₹13,000 crore across Bihar. These projects cover multiple sectors, including urban infrastructure, transportation, health, water supply, and sanitation. During his visit to Gaya, the Prime Minister also flagged off two trains: the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi to improve passenger convenience and safety, and the Buddhist Circuit Train linking Vaishali and Koderma to promote religious tourism. Urban infrastructure upgrades in Bihar ALSO READ: Voter Adhikar Yatra resumes in Bihar; Tejashwi says Rahul to join today PM Modi laid the foundation for urban infrastructure projects worth around ₹1,260 crore. These include sewage treatment plants (STPs) and sewerage networks at Daudnagar, Jehanabad, Barahiya, Lakhisarai, and Jamui. Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, water supply projects in Aurangabad, Bodhgaya, and Jehanabad were also inaugurated, aiming to provide clean drinking water, modern sewerage systems, and improved sanitation.

Other major inaugurations PM Modi also inaugurated: • The four-lane Bakhtiyarpur-Mokama section of NH31 is worth ₹1,900 crore, easing congestion and improving passenger and freight movement • Upgrades to NH-120’s Bikramganj-Dawath-Nawanagar-Dumraon section, improving rural connectivity and economic opportunities • Buxar Thermal Power Plant (660 MW) worth ₹6,880 crore, enhancing energy security and meeting rising power demand • Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Muzaffarpur, with advanced facilities including OPD, IPD, operation theatres, ICU, HDU, and a blood bank • Sewerage treatment plant and network at Munger under Namami Gange worth ₹520 crore, reducing Ganga pollution and improving sanitation.