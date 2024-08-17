Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, no injuries reported

20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, no injuries reported

According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment and buses have been arranged to carry passengers from accident site to Kanpur Railway Station

train derailed
According to initial reports from the driver, a boulder is believed to have struck the engine, causing significant damage to the engine's cattle guard | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Kanpur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 7:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh at 2:30 am on Saturday, a Railway Board official said.

"No injury to any person has been reported as of now," the official said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent," he added.

According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.

Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railway Zone, under which the accident site falls, said that buses were arranged to carry passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station.

"Besides, an eight coaches MEMU train departed from Kanpur to the accident site to carry passengers back to Kanpur so that further arrangements can be made to send them to their respective destinations," Tripathi said.

More From This Section

Centre effects secretary-level reshuffle; RK Singh named new defence secy

Niti Aayog calls for guidelines, e-KYC to check PMMY applicants background

Union Cabinet approves airport projects in West Bengal and Bihar

Major rejig: New secretaries for expenditure, corporate affairs appointed

Kerala's Kollam gets India's first digital court for cheque bounce cases

The Railways has issued the following helpline numbers:- Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015, Mirzapur: 054422200097, Etawah: 7525001249, Tundla: 7392959702, Ahmedabad: 07922113977, Banaras City: 8303994411, Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088.

Besides, the following helpine numbers for Jhansi Rail Division have been released -: Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn) -0510-2440787 and 0510-2440790.



Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kanchanjunga crash: Howrah bound trains cancelled, diverted. Check list

Ukrainian Prez receives letter of credence from Indian envoy Ravi Shankar

US Secy Blinken to embark on Israel visit today, push for Gaza ceasefire

Airports on alert in Pak following detection of mpox cases in nation

Bibles, crypto, Truth Social, gold bars: Trump's reported sources of income

Topics :trains cancelled in north IndiaTrain derailmentsIndian RailwaysUttar Pradesh

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story