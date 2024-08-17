20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, no injuries reported

At least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh at 2:30 am on Saturday, a Railway Board official said.

"No injury to any person has been reported as of now," the official said.

"The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent," he added.

According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.

Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railway Zone, under which the accident site falls, said that buses were arranged to carry passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station.