Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Centre effects secretary-level reshuffle; RK Singh named new defence secy

Centre effects secretary-level reshuffle; RK Singh named new defence secy

Minority Affairs Secretary Katikithala Srinivas to be next Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior bureaucrat Punya Salila Srivastava has been appointed as the new Health Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday.

Srivastava, who is currently Special Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, will initially take over as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She will take over as the Health Secretary after incumbent Apurva Chandra superannuates on September 30, it said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary for Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has been named as new Defence Secretary.

He will initially take over as the OSD in the Ministry before assuming the post of the Defence Secretary following superannuation of incumbent Aramane Giridhar on October 31, 2024.

Minority Affairs Secretary Katikithala Srinivas to be next Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary.

More From This Section

LIVE: India's forex reserves drop by $4.8 bn to $670 bn for the week ended August 9, says RBI

Too little, too late: IMA on forming panel to mull on law to protect medics

India's first digital court for cheque bounce cases launched in Kerala

Shivraj Singh Chouhan leads agriculture ministry in developed India pledge

When is Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024? Know date, significance, and more

Senior bureaucrat Deepti Umashankar has been named new Secretary to the President of India.

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi will be Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the order said.

Senior IAS officer Nagaraju Maddirala, who is currently Additional Secretary in the Coal Ministry, will be new Financial Services Secretary in place of Joshi.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Coaching centre deaths: SUV driver gets bail as homicide charge dropped

Court denies anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar

Delhi area where IAS aspirants died flooded again after heavy rains

Delhi LG forms panel to frame rules regarding coaching centres regulation

Delhi coaching centre deaths: HC pulls up officials, slams freebies culture

Topics :IAS officersCabinet Secretary

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story