Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Bill to create Urban Disaster Management Authority introduced in Lok Sabha

Bill to create Urban Disaster Management Authority introduced in Lok Sabha

Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, also seeks to make provision for a State Disaster Response Force

cloud burst, shimla cloud burst, Himachal cloud burst
The bill also seeks to provide for the creation of a disaster database at the national and state level. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 7:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A bill that seeks to create Urban Disaster Management Authority for state capitals and large cities having Municipal Corporations and strengthen the working of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the State Disaster Management Authorities was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, also seeks to make provision for a "State Disaster Response Force" by the State Government, was introduced by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Natural disasters has led to the loss of lives in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the last few days.

The bill seeks to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which was enacted to provide for the effective management of disasters.

The main purpose of the Disaster Management Act was to put in place necessary institutional mechanisms for drawing up and monitoring the implementation of disaster management plans, ensuring measures by various wings of Government for prevention of and mitigating the effects of disasters and for undertaking a holistic, coordinated and prompt response to any disaster or threatening disaster situation.

To achieve this purpose, certain Authorities and Committees were established at the national level, state level and district level.

More From This Section

India lifted 800 mn people out of poverty 'simply by smartphone': UNGA prez

UPSC aspirants hold election to select delegation for talks with officials

India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, predicts IMD

India, Vietnam adopt new action plan to expand strategic partnership

States can make sub-classifications in Scheduled Castes quota: SC

The objects and reasons of the bill states that the implementation of the Act has been reviewed in consultation with all stakeholders including state governments with the central Government laying thrust for mainstreaming the Disaster Management in the development plans.

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to bring more clarity and convergence in the roles of Authorities and Committees working in the field of disaster management, provide statutory status to certain pre-Act organisations like the National Crisis Management Committee and the High-Level Committee and to empower the National Disaster Management Authority and the State Disaster Management Authorities to prepare the disaster plan at national level and state level instead of the National Executive Committee and the State Executive Committee.

The bill also seeks to provide for the creation of a disaster database at the national and state level.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bill moots disaster management body for state capitals, big cities

India's new Parliament building leaks: Congress MP files adjournment motion

Stay alert in proceedings or lose chance to ask question: LS speaker to MPs

Lok Sabha debate: Opposition MPs express concern over train accidents

Parliament updates: Budget proposes unflinching support to cooperative federalism, says FM in RS

Topics :Lok SabhaDisaster managementDisaster Management Act

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story