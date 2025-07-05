Legal blow to Saif Ali Khan as HC reopens Rs 15K-cr ancestral property case

In a setback to actor Saif Ali Khan and his family, who inherited Rs 15,000 crore properties owned by Bhopal's erstwhile rulers, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has set aside the trial court's verdict given over two decades ago, and ordered a retrial in the case.

In its order passed on June 30, the single bench of high court of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi set aside the judgment and decree of the trial court which upheld Pataudis (Saif Ali Khan, his mother Sharmila Tagore and his two sisters Soha and Saba) to be the owners of the properties. It also directed the trial court to make all possible efforts to conclude and decide the matter within one year. Nawab Hamidullah was the last ruling Nawab of the princely state of Bhopal. He and his wife Maimoona Sultan had three daughters - Abida, Sajida and Rabia. Sajida married Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and became the Nawab Begum of Bhopal. Their son, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, former Indian cricket team skipper married Sharmila Tagore. After Nawab Hamidullah's eldest daughter Abida migrated to Pakistan, Sajida became the owner of the properties. Later, her son Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (Tiger Pataudi, who married Sharmila Tagore) became the successor of these properties estimated to be valued at nearly Rs 15,000 crore, which were inherited by Saif Ali and his siblings.