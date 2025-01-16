Saif Ali Khan attacked by knife at Bandra home: All we know so far

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified intruder at his Bandra West residence in Mumbai during the early hours of Thursday, January 16. The 54-year-old actor suffered six stab wounds and underwent emergency surgery.

Here are the top 5 developments in the case:

Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday after being awakened by suspicious noises. He confronted an intruder, which led to a violent scuffle. The attacker stabbed Khan six times before fleeing. The intruder had initially encountered the maid before Khan intervened. A distress call was made to the Bandra Police at 3:00 am, who promptly launched an investigation into the attempted burglary and assault. 1.was attacked in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday after being awakened by suspicious noises. He confronted an intruder, which led to a violent scuffle. The attacker stabbed Khan six times before fleeing. The intruder had initially encountered the maid before Khan intervened. A distress call was made to the Bandra Police at 3:00 am, who promptly launched an investigation into the attempted burglary and assault.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan attacked at home: Was the attacker hiding inside all along? 2. Khan was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital by his family at 3:30 am, where a team of specialists performed a 2.5-hour emergency surgery. Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of the hospital, revealed that Khan suffered six stab wounds, including one dangerously close to his spine, and another deep wound on his arm that required plastic surgery. While Khan is stable and out of danger, doctors are continuing to monitor him, and further medical procedures may be necessary.

3. The Bandra Police and Mumbai Crime Branch have launched a large-scale investigation into the incident. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified intruder. Seven police teams have been deployed to track down the suspect, including reviewing CCTV footage from the apartment complex to understand how the intruder gained access. Search operations are ongoing within and outside Mumbai, and three attendants at Khan's residence are being questioned.

4. Khan’s PR team confirmed the attack, requesting privacy and patience from fans and the media while the police investigation continues. His wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team assured the public that while Saif is undergoing medical treatment, the rest of the family is safe. Both statements emphasised that the situation is under investigation and urged against speculation.

5. The attack has left fans and the film industry in shock. Prominent figures, including Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and Pooja Bhatt, expressed their concern and well-wishes. Additionally, the incident has raised significant questions about security in upscale areas like Bandra. Politician Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised law enforcement, citing this attack alongside previous high-profile incidents to underline growing concerns about safety, even for celebrities, in Mumbai. (With agency inputs)