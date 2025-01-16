Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Saif Ali Khan attacked at home: Was the attacker hiding inside all along?

Saif Ali Khan attacked at home: Was the attacker hiding inside all along?

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times at his Bandra residence around 2:30 am, with CCTV footage suggesting the attacker may have been hiding inside

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

Mumbai: Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024 Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan attends the launch ceremony of the ISPL season 2 in Mumbai. Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai, police said on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an alleged robber at his Bandra residence, raising serious questions about safety in Mumbai's neighbourhood. The attack occurred around 2:30 am but the CCTV footage shows no one entering the building after midnight, fuelling suspicions that the assailant was already inside, lying in wait.
 
The 54-year-old actor is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Doctors revealed two of the stab wounds were deep, with one dangerously close to his spine. A statement from Khan’s team urged patience from fans and the media: “It’s a police matter. We will keep you updated.”
 
 
Mumbai Police are now piecing together clues from CCTV footage that shows no unusual activity at Khan’s building after midnight. “It appears the attacker gained access earlier and was hiding inside the premises before the attack,” a source close to the investigation told NDTV.  Also read: Saif Ali Khan once survived heart attack at 36. Here's all you need to know
 
The assailant fled the scene after engaging in a scuffle with the actor, and authorities are working to identify them using available footage.
 
The high-profile attack has triggered a political storm, with Opposition leaders slamming the Maharashtra government for its perceived failure to ensure safety. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi blasted the administration, saying, “What a shame that Mumbai sees another high-profile attempt on life… This attack on Saif Ali Khan raises serious questions about Mumbai Police and the Home Minister.”  
 
Chaturvedi highlighted previous incidents, such as the murder of politician Baba Siddique and the firing outside Salman Khan’s residence, to emphasise the growing concerns. “If even celebrities in Bandra, with its supposedly high security, are not safe, what hope does the common man have?” she added.  

More From This Section

Coldplay

Organisers asked not to involve children on stage at Coldplay concert

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

LIVE news: Netanyahu dials Trump after Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire deal

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

MEA welcomes Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel, Hamas

Isro, SpaDeX, Space Docking Experiment

Isro successfully performs docking of satellites as part of SpaDeX Mission

Tejasvi Surya

US Consulate to open in Bengaluru on Jan 17, says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Topics : Saif Ali Khan Bollywood BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon