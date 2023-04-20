Home / India News / Sambalpur violence: Govt extends suspension of internet till April 22

The administration suspended internet service across the district following a violent clash between two communities in Sambalpur city on April 12 during a bike rally and Hanuman Jayanti celebration

Sambalpur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
The Odisha government on Thursday further extended the suspension of internet services in Sambalpur district by another 48 hours even as the normalcy was fast returning in the violence-hit western Odisha city.

A fresh order issued by the state Home Department said internet services will remain suspended till 10 am on April 22. However, the broadband and leased lines will be operational in the western Odisha district including Sambalpur city from 10 am to 5 pm from Thursday.

The administration suspended internet service across the district following a violent clash between two communities in Sambalpur city on April 12 during a bike rally and Hanuman Jayanti celebration on April 14.

The internet service is suspended in the district in order to stop the spread of rumours.

Many people including 10 cops were injured in the two back to back clashes in the city. One tribal youth was allegedly killed during the clash. However, police claim the murder of the tribal youth was not linked to the violence.

Meanwhile, reports of two makeshift shops being burnt down in the city were being verified by the police.

Sambalpur District Collector Ananya Das and SP B Gangadhar have started holding separate meetings of elderly persons of different colonies and seeking their assistance to resolve the issue in order to bring back complete normalcy in Sambalpur city.

Following the clashes, the administration imposed curfew in Sambalpur from the midnight of April 14 and it is in force till now. However, the day curfew is lifted since Wednesday.

Topics :InternetGovernmentinternet service

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

