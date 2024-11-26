Sambhal DM refutes claims on mosque survey, violence investigation underway

The District Magistrate (DM) of Sambhal, Dr Rajender Pensiya, on Monday refuted claims made by the Jama Masjid Committee chief, Zafar Ali, regarding the recent violence in the region and the survey conducted at the mosque.

In a detailed response, Dr Pensiya clarified the timeline of events surrounding the survey, stating that the court order for the survey was received in the afternoon on November 24, and the survey team reached the mosque in the evening.

Dr Pensiya said, "Jama Masjid Committee chief Zafar Ali has given a misleading statement stating that they were not given information about the survey (of the mosque). The court order came at 2:38 pm (on 24th Nov), and then we reached the mosque at around 5-5:30 pm. A copy of the Advocate Commissioner order was received and signed by him... Zafar sahib said he saw the police firing. I want to ask him if he was busy getting the survey done or seeing the firing. He was getting the survey done between 10:30-10:45 am, while all this happened between 10:00-11:00 am."

The Sambhal DM also lashed out at Zafar Ali's statements about the police action calling his remarks 'misleading.'

"In his latest statement, Zafar Ali said that he saw police using their weapons, then he said that police were using country-made weapons and later said that he doesn't know what arms were being used by the police. The most misleading thing he said was that the water from the 'Wazu' tank was emptied. Zafar Sahib also said that water from it is emptied every Friday. In reality, only photography and videography of the Wazu tank were supposed to be done. No measurements were taken there. He also said that the DM gave permission for the survey, which is wrong because I never gave any permission for any survey. His statements are contradictory," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Sambhal Police conducted a flag march on Monday in areas affected by stone-pelting during the mosque survey on Sunday. Following the incident, the district administration imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders, social organisations, and public representatives into Sambhal without prior authorisation.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, accused of inciting violence during the mosque survey, denied the allegations. Barq stated that the charges against him were baseless, asserting that he was in Bengaluru attending a meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board at the time of the violence.

Speaking to ANI, Barq said, "The actions carried out by the police administration in Sambhal have shaken humanity and tarnished the state's image. I was not even present in the state. This is a conspiracy by the police administration. They have murdered five innocent people, injured many, and filed false charges. A murder case should be registered against the officers responsible, and they should be arrested."

Moradabad Police Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed that an investigation is underway and assured that the situation in Sambhal is now under control.

"The situation in Sambhal is peaceful. FIRs have been registered, including one against Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and the son of a local MLA for instigating violence. Four people have died, and the injured are receiving treatment. Strict action will be taken, and if necessary, the NSA will also be imposed," the commissioner said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak clarified that the mosque survey was conducted under court orders and assured a fair investigation into the violence. "The incident is very unfortunate. A fair investigation will be carried out," Deputy CM Pathak said.

The violence in Sambhal has resulted in four deaths and several injuries.