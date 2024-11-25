Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi to launch 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' in Haryana on Dec 9: CM Saini

Prime Minister Modi will on December 9 launch the "Bima Sakhi Yojana", aimed at empowering women, which will directly benefit millions of women across the country

Saini on Monday reviewed the preparations for the prime minister's upcoming visit to Panipat. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:17 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Panipat on December 9 and launch "Bima Sakhi Yojana", aimed at empowering women, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday.

Saini on Monday reviewed the preparations for the prime minister's upcoming visit to Panipat, said an official statement here.

Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, BJP State president Mohan Lal Badoli, BJP MLA Pramod Kumar Vij, Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur and senior officials were also present.

Saini gave necessary instructions to the officials while reviewing the preparations for the visit.

According to the statement, Saini stated that the event to be held on the historic land of Panipat will send a strong message of women empowerment.

He also said it was from Panipat that the prime minister launched the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign in 2015.

The chief minister said that both the Centre and the state government are implementing several schemes for women empowerment.

Saini said the people of Haryana have sent a strong message of development by securing a historic victory for the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held polls, the impact of which was also evident in the recent assembly elections in Maharashtra.

He said the people of Haryana have entrusted the BJP with the responsibility of governance for the third time, marking a victory for development.

The chief minister assured that the trust of people will be upheld and the government will accelerate its development efforts in this third term.

Topics :Narendra ModiNayab Singh SainiHaryana

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

