Delhi court remands Modicare MD Samir Modi to two-day police custody

The Saket district court on Friday remanded Modicare ’s managing director, Samir Modi, to two days of police custody in connection with a rape and criminal intimidation case filed against him on Thursday.

Police remand is a court order permitting the police to detain a suspect in custody beyond the initial 24 hours after arrest, in order to further investigate a case.

Sources said Modi’s bail application may come up for hearing on Saturday.

On Thursday, Samir Modi, brother of former Indian Premier League commissioner Lalit Modi, was arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of rape and criminal intimidation. He was detained at Delhi airport and taken to the New Friends Colony police station, according to media reports.

The FIR against Modi, registered on September 10, pertains to an alleged rape case between 2019 and 2024. He has been booked under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. In a statement, his counsel Advocate Simran Singh of Sakura Advisory said the allegations against Modi were "false and concocted" and part of an extortion attempt. Singh described the arrest as "a hasty act of the police without verifying the facts" and a "clear case of abuse of the provisions of law".