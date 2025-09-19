Delhi court remands Modicare MD Samir Modi to two-day police custody

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
The Saket district court on Friday remanded Modicare’s managing director, Samir Modi, to two days of police custody in connection with a rape and criminal intimidation case filed against him on Thursday.
Police remand is a court order permitting the police to detain a suspect in custody beyond the initial 24 hours after arrest, in order to further investigate a case.
Sources said Modi’s bail application may come up for hearing on Saturday.
On Thursday, Samir Modi, brother of former Indian Premier League commissioner Lalit Modi, was arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of rape and criminal intimidation. He was detained at Delhi airport and taken to the New Friends Colony police station, according to media reports.
The FIR against Modi, registered on September 10, pertains to an alleged rape case between 2019 and 2024. He has been booked under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
In a statement, his counsel Advocate Simran Singh of Sakura Advisory said the allegations against Modi were “false and concocted” and part of an extortion attempt. Singh described the arrest as “a hasty act of the police without verifying the facts” and a “clear case of abuse of the provisions of law”.
“We have full faith in the judiciary and the investigating agencies, who will not only probe the matter but also bring closure at the earliest,” the statement read. It also urged the media to respect the privacy of Modi’s family “at this deeply sensitive time.”
Last month, a Sessions Court in Delhi had summoned Modi in defamation proceedings filed by independent directors of Godfrey Phillips India (GPI), Nirmala Bagri and Atul Kumar Gupta. The court held that there was, prima facie, “sufficient evidence” to summon Modi and directed the trial court to proceed as per law.
Samir Modi is also at the centre of a contentious succession battle over an estimated Rs 11,000-crore inheritance following the death of his father and family patriarch KK Modi in 2019. One of KK Modi’s three children, Samir has challenged his mother Bina Modi’s management of the family’s affairs in the Supreme Court. Bina Modi is the managing director of Godfrey Phillips India.
