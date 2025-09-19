Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' selected as India's entry for Oscars 2026

Hindi film 'Homebound' has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category, chairperson of the selection committee N Chandra said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Chandra said a total of 24 films in different languages were in contention for representing the country at the Oscars.

"It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people," he said.

"We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark," he added.

The 12-member selection committee comprised producers, directors, writers, editors and journalists.