Home / India News / Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' selected as India's entry for Oscars 2026

Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' selected as India's entry for Oscars 2026

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Chandra said a total of 24 films in different languages were in contention for representing the country at the Oscars

Homebound
The 12-member selection committee comprised producers, directors, writers, editors and journalists. | File Image
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 6:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindi film 'Homebound' has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category, chairperson of the selection committee N Chandra said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Chandra said a total of 24 films in different languages were in contention for representing the country at the Oscars.

"It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people," he said.

"We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark," he added.

The 12-member selection committee comprised producers, directors, writers, editors and journalists.

'Homebound', directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

It portrays the story of two childhood friends from a small north Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Modi paid ₹12,000 for hemp slippers for priests, says Jai Ram Thakur

19 sexual harassment cases reported in colleges, univ in Odisha: Minister

CM Rekha Gupta hails DUSU poll winners, promises support from Delhi govt

Odisha approves 25 new projects to be built at a cost of ₹4,739 crore

LIVE news: Supreme Court rules out fresh AIFF polls, recognises election of current office bearers

Topics :Oscar AwardsOscar nominationOscarsHindi cinemaBollywood

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story