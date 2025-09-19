Modi paid ₹12,000 for hemp slippers for priests, says Jai Ram Thakur

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid Rs 12,000 each from his own account to two women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for the purchase of 'pulla,' traditional handcrafted hemp slippers, for priests of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

"I received a call from the prime minister enquiring about the 'pulla' made in Himachal. He mentioned that during his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, he noticed the priests performing rituals barefoot in intense cold conditions, as shoes and sandals were not permitted inside the temple. However, 'pulla' is allowed because they are considered 'pure.' He expressed his intention to send these slippers for the priests," Thakur stated.