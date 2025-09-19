Home / India News / Modi paid ₹12,000 for hemp slippers for priests, says Jai Ram Thakur

Modi paid ₹12,000 for hemp slippers for priests, says Jai Ram Thakur

After sending the bills, an amount of ₹12,000 was transferred into the bank accounts of the SHGs from the prime minister's account, Thakur said, adding that he was moved by Modi's gesture

Modi, Narendra Modi
"I received a call from the prime minister enquiring about the 'pulla' made in Himachal. He mentioned that during his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, he noticed the priests performing rituals barefoot in intense cold conditions, as shoes and sandals were not permitted inside the temple. However, 'pulla' is allowed because they are considered 'pure.' He expressed his intention to send these slippers for the priests," Thakur stated. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid Rs 12,000 each from his own account to two women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for the purchase of 'pulla,' traditional handcrafted hemp slippers, for priests of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

"I received a call from the prime minister enquiring about the 'pulla' made in Himachal. He mentioned that during his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, he noticed the priests performing rituals barefoot in intense cold conditions, as shoes and sandals were not permitted inside the temple. However, 'pulla' is allowed because they are considered 'pure.' He expressed his intention to send these slippers for the priests," Thakur stated.

After learning about the two SHGs in his Seraj constituency that make the 'pulla,' Thakur coordinated with them to knit the slippers. He gathered the finished products and arranged for them to be sent to the prime minister's office without initially providing a bill.

"Once the prime minister received the 'pulla,' he called me and inquired about the bill. I was reluctant and asked if it was necessary, to which he replied, 'send it, and I will not ask for it again,' " Thakur stated.

After sending the bills, an amount of Rs 12,000 was transferred into the bank accounts of the SHGs from the prime minister's account, Thakur said, adding that he was moved by Modi's gesture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

19 sexual harassment cases reported in colleges, univ in Odisha: Minister

CM Rekha Gupta hails DUSU poll winners, promises support from Delhi govt

Odisha approves 25 new projects to be built at a cost of ₹4,739 crore

Ya Ali-fame Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident

EC de-lists 474 more registered unrecognised parties for flouting norms

Topics :Narendra ModiJai Ram ThakurBJP

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story