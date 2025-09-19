Construction worker falls to death at Delhi airport near Terminal 3

A construction worker fell from a height and died in an accident on September 5 while working on the airside near Terminal 3 of Delhi airport , sources told Business Standard on Friday. The incident comes over a year after the collapse of the canopy at Terminal 1 on June 28, 2024, which killed 45-year-old cab driver Ramesh Kumar and injured at least eight others. An expert committee later found flaws in design, workmanship, and maintenance as possible causes of that accident. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the September 5 case, according to sources. GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) manages the Delhi airport, which is India's busiest airport.

ALSO READ: SC seeks govt, OMCs' reply on biodiesel off-take plea by producers' body When asked about compensation, immediate assistance, accountability, and safety measures related to this incident, a DIAL spokesperson said: “The labourer, Mr. Sukhdev (35), was employed by a third-party contractor appointed by DIAL, to carry out certain construction works at the airside. Initial inquiry suggests that he fell from a height on 5th September 2025 while not adhering to prescribed safety protocols. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, but despite the best efforts, he could not survive.” “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family during this difficult time. We understand that the contractor has extended financial aid to the family, and we remain in close touch to ensure necessary support,” the spokesperson added.