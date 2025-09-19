Home / India News / Construction worker falls to death at Delhi airport near Terminal 3

Construction worker falls to death at Delhi airport near Terminal 3

A construction worker died after falling at Delhi airport's Terminal 3 site on September 5, with Delhi Police registering a case and DIAL citing non-adherence to safety protocols

Sources said the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the 5 September case. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), led by the GMR Group, manages the airport, India’s busiest. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
A construction worker fell from a height and died in an accident on September 5 while working on the airside near Terminal 3 of Delhi airport, sources told Business Standard on Friday.
 
The incident comes over a year after the collapse of the canopy at Terminal 1 on June 28, 2024, which killed 45-year-old cab driver Ramesh Kumar and injured at least eight others. An expert committee later found flaws in design, workmanship, and maintenance as possible causes of that accident.
 
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the September 5 case, according to sources. GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) manages the Delhi airport, which is India's busiest airport.
 
When asked about compensation, immediate assistance, accountability, and safety measures related to this incident, a DIAL spokesperson said: “The labourer, Mr. Sukhdev (35), was employed by a third-party contractor appointed by DIAL, to carry out certain construction works at the airside. Initial inquiry suggests that he fell from a height on 5th September 2025 while not adhering to prescribed safety protocols. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, but despite the best efforts, he could not survive.”  ALSO READ: SC seeks govt, OMCs' reply on biodiesel off-take plea by producers' body
 
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family during this difficult time. We understand that the contractor has extended financial aid to the family, and we remain in close touch to ensure necessary support,” the spokesperson added.
 
Earlier this year, DIAL dismissed the report of the expert committee formed to investigate the canopy collapse incident as “inaccurate”, saying it relied on “probabilities, hypothesis, and conjectures” rather than empirical data or complete documentation.
 
The operator, however, admitted it had not provided “all documents” to the committee during the probe. DIAL attributed the roof collapse solely to incessant rainfall — the highest in the region since 1936 — which, it said, caused water accumulation beyond the roof’s load-bearing capacity.
 
The three-member committee, comprising IIT Delhi and IIT Jammu professors, submitted its findings on October 1, 2024. The Airports Authority of India (AAI), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, issued a showcause notice to DIAL two weeks later, citing a “grave and inescapable lapse” on the operator’s part. DIAL responded on December 10 and provided further clarifications on February 4 this year. The AAI is yet to announce a final decision on the matter.
 

Topics :Delhi airportworkersConstruction

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

