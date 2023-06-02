Home / India News / Sanchi will soon be declared as the first solar city of Madhya Pradesh

Sanchi will soon be declared as the first solar city of Madhya Pradesh

The maximum cost of building the solar city has come from the corporate social responsibility fund of the state-owned energy sector

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
Sanchi will soon be declared as the first solar city of Madhya Pradesh

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sanchi, the Unesco world heritage site in Raisen district known for Buddhist stupas, will soon be declared as the first solar city of Madhya Pradesh.
“The work of developing Sanchi as a solar city is complete. We are not just talking about renewable energy projects, we are also executing them on ground,” Principal Secretary (energy and renewable energy) Sanjay Dubey said. Sanchi sits on the Tropic of Cancer, which makes it ideal for soaking in the sun’s energy.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the project would ensure electricity to every house in the town through solar energy.  The plan includes rooftop solar panels, solar parks, and wind energy, among other projects. Two solar stations of 5 megawatt (Mw) and 3 Mw capacity are established in the town. According to the MP Urja Vikas Nigam, the nodal agency for the implementation of the project, the town needs around 3 million units of energy per year and arrangements are being made to generate 5.6 million units annually.
The maximum cost of building the solar city has come from the corporate social responsibility fund of the state-owned energy sector.

Also Read

City Union Bank shares crash 13.5% after Q3 earnings dip on quarterly basis

First hybrid solar eclipse in a decade begins; it won't be visible in India

Abundant resources, govt policies make Madhya Pradesh investors' haven

Rajasthan govt encourages farmers to set up solar pumps to cut cost

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

86% rural households provided with tap water connections: Mizoram Dy CM

Train tragedy: Stalin dials Patnaik, forms panel to oversee Tamils rescue

Since Galwan crisis, measures taken to have deterrence in area: IAF chief

Invest India to set up desks in all states to promote investment: Goyal

Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express launch cancelled after Odisha train tragedy

Topics :Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story