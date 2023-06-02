Home / India News / Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express launch cancelled after Odisha train tragedy

But Vaishnaw was now heading for the accident site in Odisha and the ceremony was cancelled, officials said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
The ceremony to flag off the inaugural Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Madgaon station has been cancelled in the wake of the accident involving three trains in Odisha, Konkan railway officials said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to flag off the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express through video link on Saturday morning while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was to remain present at Madgaon station for the ceremony. But Vaishnaw was now heading for the accident site in Odisha and the ceremony was cancelled, officials said. At least 50 people died and 179 people were injured as a three way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district.

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

