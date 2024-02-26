Home / India News / Sandeshkhali unrest: Cal HC says no restraint on arrest of Shajahan Sheikh

Sandeshkhali unrest: Cal HC says no restraint on arrest of Shajahan Sheikh

The court said that in a different matter, it had only stayed the constitution of a joint special investigation team of the CBI and the state police

Calcutta High Court. Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Calcutta High Court on Monday clarified there is no stay on arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shajahan, who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grab in Sandeshkhali.

The court directed that Sheikh, the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI, the state home secretary be impleaded as parties in the suo motu matter initiated on the allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grab of tribal people.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed that a public notice be given in newspapers by the high court registry stating that Sheikh has been impleaded in the matter, as he is on the run and not seen in public since a mob attack on ED officials on January 5.

On a prayer by court-appointed amicus curiae for a clarification on whether there is a restraining order on police from arresting Sheikh, the division bench said there is no such stay and the police can arrest him.

The court said that in a different matter, it had only stayed the constitution of a joint special investigation team of the CBI and the state police, which had been ordered by a single bench to investigate the attack on ED officials.

The division bench, including Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed that the matter will come up for hearing again on March 4.

Also Read

What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

Sandeshkhali row: ED files fresh case against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh

'Hunting down Hindu women': BJP trains gun on TMC over Sandeshkhali

'Mamata is still defending it': BJP ups attack on TMC over Sandeshkhali

Sandeskhali incident: SC stays LS panel action against Bengal officials

23-year-old Indian hired as 'security helper' in Russia killed in war zone

IIT Madras researchers develop AI model to determine the age of a foetus

Budget session: Maha govt tables supplementary demands of Rs 8,609 cr

Manipur govt extends internet suspension in Churachandpur for five days

Maratha stir: Internet services suspended in 3 districts of Maharashtra

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Calcutta High CourtAll India Trinamool CongressSexual harassment case

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story