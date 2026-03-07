Santal freedom fighters not given due recognition: Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the contributions of the Santals to the country's freedom struggle have not received due recognition, and asserted that the names of several legends belonging to the community were "not deliberately included in history".

After inaugurating the ninth International Santal Conference at Bidhannagar in Siliguri in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, she stressed the need for education for Santal children.

"I know how much the Santals have contributed to the country's freedom struggle. But the names of Santal legends have not deliberately been included in history," she said.

The President urged the community to ensure that the younger generation receives proper schooling.