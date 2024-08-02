Sawan Shivratri 2024: All you need to know about this important festival

Sawan Shivratri is celebrated on the 14th day of the Hindu lunar month of Shravan. Sawan Shivratri can take place at any time during the months of July and August according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, it occurred on Aug 2. The day is observed on Krishna Paksha's "Chaturdashi tithi" in the Sawan month of the Hindu calendar. The month of Sawan is revered in Sanatan Dharam, and it is believed that Lord Mahadev grants blessings to those who fast and pray on Sawan Shivratri. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sawan Shivratri is not just a religious observance but a deeply spiritual and cultural celebration that strengthens the bond between devotees and their faith in Lord Shiva's divine presence.

Sawan Shivratri 2024: Date and Time

Sawan Shivratri is a significant Hindu festival and will be observed on August 2 this year.

The following are Drik Panchang's auspicious timings:

Nishita Kaal Puja Time- 00:05 AM to 00:51 AM, August 3, 2024

Duration- 00 Hours 46 Mins

Shivaratri Parana Time- 06:14 AM to 15:35 PM, August 3, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi commences-15:26 PM on August 2, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi concluded-15:50 PM on August 3, 2024.

Sawan Shivratri: Rituals

Start the day with deity worship at Brahma Muhurat on Masik Shivratri, the day of the festival. After taking a bath and getting dressed in clean clothes, give water to the Sun God. Place a clean towel on a raised surface after cleaning the temple area. On the stage, set the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati out.

Present Lord Shiva with betel leaves, Dhatura, and bhang following the ceremonial bath of raw milk, Ganga water, and plain water. Chant the Shiva mantras, light a pure ghee lamp, and perform the aarti. The Shiva Chalisa should be read very seriously. Finally, make prasad and distribute it among the people by offering kheer, fruits, and halwa.

Difference between Sawan Shivratri and Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri is not the same as Sawan Shivratri. While both are significant celebrations honoring Lord Shiva, their timing and significance make them distinct.

Sawan Shivratri is celebrated in the Shravan month, which is regarded as extremely fortunate by devotees of Shiva. Maha Shivratri, on the other hand, celebrates the convergence of Shiva and Shakti.

Sawan Shivratri 2024: Celebrations

In North Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar, Shravan Shivratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm. During Sawan month, puja and shiva darshan are performed in temples all over North India. On Friday, Kanwariyas will also conclude the Kanwar Yatra by offering holy water to Lord Shiva in a ritual known as "jalabhishek."