Bonalu 2024: All you need to know about this vibrant Telangana festival

In various parts of Hyderabad, including Secunderabad and other parts of the state of Telangana, Bonalu is a traditional festival. It falls during the Ashada Masam, commonly in July or August. It includes intense worship of Goddess Yellamma in her different forms like Mysamma, Pochamma, and Dokkalamma. The celebration will be held from July 7th to July 28th this year, denoting a time of appreciation and commitment to the Mother Goddess. In addition to being a religious celebration, Bonalu is a vibrant cultural event that brings communities together in devotion and gratitude. It highlights the enduring significance of Goddess Yellamma and her benevolence toward her devotees, highlighting the rich traditions and beliefs of Telangana.

Bonalu 2024: Start and End date

Commencement of celebration: 7th July, 2024

Conclusion of celebration: 4th August, 2024.

What is the history of Bonalu?

The foundations of Bonalu date back to the 18th century in the previous Hyderabad State. The traditional narrative is that in 1813, a staggering sickness moved throughout Hyderabad and Secunderabad, taking many lives. A military unit from Hyderabad, positioned in Ujjain, prayed to Goddess Mahakali at the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Madhya Pradesh, looking for help from the plague. If their prayers were granted, they promised to build an idol of the goddess in Hyderabad, which led to the formation of the Bonalu tradition.

What is the importance of Bonalu?

Over the years, the cherished festival has evolved into a day for spiritual reflection, community building, and cultural heritage preservation in Hyderabad and beyond.

Bonalu 2024: Celebration

The Bonalu celebrations initiate with solemn functions at Golconda Fort on the first Sunday of Aashaadam. In this way, devotees assemble at the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad and the Balkampet Yellamma Temple on the second Sunday.

The celebrations continue with rituals at various temples throughout the city, including the third Sunday's Maheshwari temple of Lal Darwaza in the Old City of Hyderabad and the Pochamma and Katta Maisamma temples near Chilkalguda.

Bonalu 2024: Rituals

During Bonalu, ladies clad in traditional clothing like saris and half-sarees, embellished with jewellery and different accessories, carry Bonam (a meal offering) to the temples.

As they approach the temple, water is sprinkled on their feet to pacify the spirit of the Mother Goddess, who is believed to be embodied in these women. This gesture represents respect and the community's acknowledgement of the goddess' presence during the celebration.