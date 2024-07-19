Jaya Parvati Vrat 2024: All you need to know this Gujarat festival

Hindus hold Jaya Parvati Vrat in high regard. Also referred to as Gauri Vrat and mainly observed in Gujarat, on this day, the devotees observe a five-day fast and pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Jaya, which is a form of Goddess Parvati. Jaya Parvati Vrat will begin on the Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha on July 19, 2024, in the month of Ashadha, and will end on the Tritiya Tithi of Krishna Paksha on July 24, 2024, in the month of Shravana. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This fasting practice is significant for both single girls looking for the right people to be their life partners and married women who want their marriage to be happy and long-lasting.

Jaya Parvati Vrat 2024: Date and Time

• Jaya Parvati Vrat starts- Friday, July 19, 2024

• Jaya Parvati Vrat conclusion- Wednesday, July 24, 2024

• Jayaparvati Pradosh Puja Muhurat- 07:19 PM-09:23 PM, July 19

More From This Section

• Pradosh Puja Muhurat timing- 02 Hours 03 Mins.

Jaya Parvayi Vrat 2024: Importance

Participants in Jaya Parvati Vrat not only cultivate a sense of community and devotion, but the festival also reinforces spiritual discipline. It is believed that marriage and marital harmony-related wishes can be granted by appealing to the blessings of Goddess Jaya.

Breaking the fast with a complete meal of salt, vegetables, and wheat bread at the end of the vrat signifies the end of the fasting period and the beginning of renewed spiritual energy.

Jaya Parvati Vrat is a sacred observance that combines ritualistic austerity with deep devotion to provide participants with spiritual growth and Goddess Jaya's blessings for their personal and family well-being.

Jaya Parvati Vrat: Puja Rituals

1. Take a bath and get up early.

2. Make an idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and burn a diya with desi ghee to honor them.

3. Serve five fruits (including pomegranate, Meetha Paan, and coconut) as sweets and decorate them with flowers.

4. A saree, sindoor, mehendi, bangles, and haldi are among the at least five Shringaar items you can present to Goddess Parvati.

5. For five days, unmarried girls must present sindoor to Goddess Parvati and pray for a husband.

6. Chant Aarti and recite mantras with total commitment and dedication.

7. Along with Dakshina, one must bring food and clothing to Brahmin on the final day and ask for blessings.

Jaya Parvati Vrat Mantra

1. Sarva Mangal Maangalyaye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike,

Sharanyaye Triyambike Gauri Narayani Namostute..!!

2. Om Jayanti Mangala Kaali Bhadra Kaali Kapalini,

Durga Kshama Shivadhatri Swaha Swadha Namostute..!!