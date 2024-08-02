Himachal cloudbursts: 5 dead, over 50 missing; IMD issues flash flood alert

Cloudbursts in the Mandi, Shimla, and Kullu districts on Thursday resulted in about 50 people being reported missing, with five bodies found so far. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert for Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, as more rainfall is expected on Friday.





Onkar Chand Sharma, the Additional Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, announced that a heavy rain warning remains in effect until August 2. An orange alert was specifically issued for Kanga district on Friday, with forecasts predicting heavy rainfall in Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, and Shimla. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Himachal Pradesh cloudbursts: Flash flood warning in state A flash flood alert has been issued for six districts in the state for Friday. The IMD has identified Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Chamba, and Sirmaur as the areas at risk.

Additional Chief Secretary Sharma said that a heavy rain alert has been issued through August 2. Further alerts may be issued depending on data from the IMD.

Himachal rains: Rescue operation on

The Malana Dam on the Parvati River in Himachal Pradesh collapsed, causing significant damage to homes, temples, and agricultural lands in the region.







Efforts to rescue more than 45 people who went missing following cloudbursts and subsequent flash floods are currently underway across three districts of Himachal Pradesh. Authorities have confirmed the safe rescue of 29 individuals who had been trapped at a power project site in the state as of Thursday night.

The rescue operations are being conducted by the army, NDRF, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the State Disaster Response Force, local police, and home guards. Drones are being deployed to help in the search for the missing individuals.

The Indian Army has sent three teams with a combined total of 125 personnel, an Engineer Task Force, and a Medical Team of 20 members to the cloudburst-affected area in Shimla district.

Rescue and relief operations in full swing, says CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “Rescue and relief operations are in full swing... I am going to visit the spot from where the most number of people are missing... If the sunlight comes out, the rescue operation can be carried out with much more speed... we can recover the bodies only when sunlight comes out. Currently, around 49 people are missing. Our current motive is to rescue four trapped people and recover the bodies trapped under the debris. I request the tourists not to go near waterfalls and rivers.”







CM Sukhu said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised full support and is dispatching two extra NDRF teams.

IMD rain forecast: More rain in Himachal

The IMD said that more rain is predicted in the state on Friday, Palampur recorded the highest rainfall at 212 mm. It was followed by Chauri with 203 mm, Dharamshala with 183.2 mm, Jogindernagar with 161 mm, and Kangra with 150 mm. Shimla recorded 64.6 mm of rain, and Sainj received 61 mm.

