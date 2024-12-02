The Supreme Court on Monday urged farmer leader from Punjab Jagjit Singh Dallewal, currently on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border, to persuade protesting farmers to avoid obstructing highways and causing inconvenience to the public.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan made this appeal while disposing of a habeas corpus petition concerning Dallewal's alleged removal from the protest site.

Farmers’ protests at Khanauri border

Farmers have been camping at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, demanding that the government address their grievances. Key demands include:

- Legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

- Implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.

- Pension schemes for farmers and agricultural labourers.

- Farm debt waivers.

- Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

- Compensation for the families of farmers who died during the 2020-21 agitation.

SC on peaceful protests

The court acknowledged the farmers’ right to peaceful protests, but cautioned against disrupting public life.

"The Khanauri border is a lifeline for Punjab. While peaceful protests are fundamental in a democratic setup, they should not cause inconvenience to people," Justice Surya Kant said.

The bench also noted that Dallewal had previously persuaded a fellow protestor to end a hunger strike and expressed hope that he could encourage others to organise demonstrations within the bounds of the law.

The court noted that the farmers' concerns are part of an ongoing legal matter and clarified that Dallewal could approach the court again if needed.

Alleged detention and release of Dallewal

Dallewal was allegedly removed from the Khanauri border and admitted to a Ludhiana hospital on November 26. After being discharged on Friday, he resumed his fast-unto-death protest at the border on November 30. The habeas corpus plea, filed after his removal, challenged his alleged illegal detention by the Punjab Police.

The central government has not engaged with the protesting farmers since February 18. Despite this, the protesters remain resolute in their demands and have accused the government of neglecting their issues.

(With PTI inputs)