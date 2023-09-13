Home / India News / SC asks MHA to frame guidelines for police briefings to media in trials

SC asks MHA to frame guidelines for police briefings to media in trials

"It should be ensured that the disclosure doesn't result in a media trial so as to allow pre-determination of the guilt of the accused," the Court said

BS Reporter New Delhi
Supreme Court of India

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to come up with guidelines for police briefings to the media to protect the rights of victims/accused in sensitive cases within three months.

The bench of Chief Justice of India(CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha, and Manoj Misra directed the Director General of Police(DGP) of all states as well as the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) to give their inputs to the matter. The next hearing is in the second week of January.

The court emphasised that the disclosure by the police should not result in a media trial. "It should be ensured that the disclosure doesn't result in a media trial so as to allow pre-determination of the guilt of the accused,” the Court said.

Recognising that factors such as age and gender of the victim/accused have an impact on public perception of the case, the court said the nature of disclosure by police must not be uniform. "The nature of the disclosure cannot be uniform since it must depend upon the nature of the crime and the participating stakeholders including the victims, witnesses, and accused. The age and gender of the victim and accused would have a significant bearing on the nature of the disclosure,” the court said.

The apex court pointed out the need for updated guidelines as the guidelines created a decade ago were not suited as media reporting of crime has evolved, with print and electronic media both coexisting. "The guidelines by the Union were prepared almost a decade ago on April 1, 2010. Since then, with the upsurge of reporting of crime not only in print media but also electronic media, it has become important for there to be a balance,” said the court.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who is an amicus curiae(friend of the court) in the case, said that while one cannot restrain the media from reporting on a criminal case, one can check the source from where the information is coming. "We cannot restrain the media from reporting. But the sources(State/Police) can be restrained. Even in the Aarushi case, so many versions were given to the media,” he said.

The court emphasised that the need of the hour was to reduce biased reportage as it may derail the investigation. “The right to privacy is also a casualty,” the Court said. 

Topics :Indian policeSupreme CourtmediaMHANHRC

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

